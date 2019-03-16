By: Libby Cudmore  03/16/2019  1:11 pm
HAWKEYES HEAD TO STATE FINALS

CCS Topples Greenport

108-98 in Triple Overtime

Jack Lambert, right, hugs Ryan Lansing as the Hawkeyes celebrate their 108-98 win over the Greenport Porters this afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. The first Final Four game stretched into triple overtime, but the Hawkeyes held on, setting a new record for highest score during a championship game, with Lambert alone scoring 53 points. Tomorrow they will face the winner of this afternoon’s match-up between Lake George v. Middle Early College in State Championship game at noon at the Arena. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

