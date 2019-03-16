Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Sports › HAWKEYES HEAD TO STATE FINALS HAWKEYES HEAD TO STATE FINALS 03/16/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports HAWKEYES HEAD TO STATE FINALS CCS Topples Greenport 108-98 in Triple Overtime Jack Lambert, right, hugs Ryan Lansing as the Hawkeyes celebrate their 108-98 win over the Greenport Porters this afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. The first Final Four game stretched into triple overtime, but the Hawkeyes held on, setting a new record for highest score during a championship game, with Lambert alone scoring 53 points. Tomorrow they will face the winner of this afternoon’s match-up between Lake George v. Middle Early College in State Championship game at noon at the Arena. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Cooperstown's Hawkeyes Playing In State Quarter-Finals LADY HAWKEYES HEAD TO FINAL 4 Empire State Cartoons