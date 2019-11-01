For An Evening, Church Becomes Haunted House

By: Jim Kevlin  11/01/2019  12:27 pm
From the back, he looked like the Headline Organist.  From the front, it was Tim Iversen, CCS band director and virtuoso organist, churning out spooky sounds that wafted throughout Cooperstown’s First Baptist Church, which Thursday evening doubled as a Haunted House.  Inset photo, Cooperstown’s Juan Alamo family partakes of the scarey offerings in the church’s lobby.  For much of the evening, trick or treaters were lined up down the front steps of the Elm Street – yes, Elm Street – church, waiting to get in.  (Jim Kevlin/www.AllOTSEGO.com)

