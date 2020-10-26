Former Deputy Clerk Named To Succeed Barown

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Jenna Utter, a deputy clerk to Clerk of the County Board Carol McGovern, has been tapped to succeed Village Administrator Teri Barown as Village Clerk, following a unanimous vote by the Cooperstown Village Trustees at their meeting this evening.

Utter, also a former secretary to District Attorney John Muehl, “came with high recommendations,” said Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh.

For now, she will hold the position of village clerk, as did Barown from 2005 to 2015, when she was promoted to village administrator.

Utter is a 2003 Edmeston High School graduate, where she was active with National Honor Society, basketball and soccer, and theater. She got her BA in Child and Family Studies from SUNY Oneonta in 2007 and interned with both Opportunities for Otsego and Catholic Charities.

Barown, who has served as village clerk from 2005 to 2015 and as administrator from 2015 to 2020, is retiring Oct. 30. She was present at the meeting, and received a standing ovation from the Trustees.

“It’s impossible to replace you,” said Tillapaugh.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with everyone,” said Barown.

A reception for Barown is planned Sunday, with remarks from speakers, including former Mayor Jeff Katz.

Though Utter’s start date is to be determined, Tillapaugh says that she will “shadow” Barown this week to get a feel for Village Hall.

