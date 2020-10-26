Reception Planned For Retiring Village Administrator

COOPERSTOWN – Retiring Village Administrator Teri Barown will be honored with a community reception on Sunday, Nov. 1, on the front lawn of Village Hall, 22 Main St.

Barown, who has served as village clerk from 2005 to 2015 and as administrator from 2015 to 2020, is retiring Oct. 30. The reception, with social distancing and masks required, will be held 1-2:30 p.m., with remarks and presentations starting at 1:30 p.m.

Community members are welcome to stop by the reception to thank Teri for her commitment to our community, or mail cards may also be mailed to her at 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326.