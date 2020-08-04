Foundation, Otsego NOW Offer $500 Grants For PPE

Otsego County small businesses and not-for-profit corporations with fewer than 50 employees are eligible for grants up to $500 to buy PPE (personal protective equipment) or install fixtures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as long as Governor Cuomo’s emergency declaration is in effect.

The new Community Foundation of Otsego County and Otsego Now have contributed $25,000 each to make $50,000 available for this purpose.

To be eligible for a grant, a small business or not-for-profit corporation must meet these requirements:

• Was a financially viable entity prior to the state disaster emergency; and

• Conduct business in the area served by the Otsego County Industrial Development Agency; and

• Must be located outside the City of Oneonta; and

• Have been negatively affected by the state disaster emergency.

For specific information on how to obtain these grants, visit the Otsego Now Web page at https://otsegonow.com/