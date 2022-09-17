FOVL Announces First Program of 2022-2023 Sunday Speaker Series

On Sunday, September 18, 3 – 4 p.m., Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown presents its first program of the 2022-23 Sunday Speaker Series: The Mission and Work of the Community Foundation of Otsego County, with Jeff Katz, CFOC’s executive director.

Established in 2019, CFOC set out to establish a Founders’ Campaign to raise $2 million to meet the ongoing critical needs of Otsego County. After the pandemic hit, however, its attention shifted to establishing a COVID Relief Fund to meet short-term and immediate needs of the county. Having successfully reached its goals, CFOC returned to its initial mission of helping to build a community that provides healthy, enriching, and prosperous opportunities for all.

Jeff Katz and his family moved to Cooperstown in 2003. He is the former three-term mayor of Cooperstown, a former options trader, a published author, and head and board member of various local nonprofits.

The monthly Sunday Speaker programs are at 3 p.m. in the third floor Ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. The programs are free and open to the public.