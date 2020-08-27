Fox Hospital’s President Promoted To Key Role On Bassett CEO’s Team

Ibrahim Moves Up Joyner, Betrus, Purcell,

Recruits Top Tech Executive From Integris

COOPERSTOWN – The Bassett Health Network this morning announced four key promotions, including that of Fox Hospital President Jeff Joyner to network senior vice president/chief operating officer, as the new president/CEO, Tommy Ibrahim, here since July, begins to put his team in place.

The other three key appointments are:

Michael Thompson, as vice president/systems improvement. Most recently, he was vice president/provider service for Integris, Oklahoma City, where Ibrahim was executive vice president and chief physician executive before his appointment here May 20.

Lisa Betrus, as senior vice president/chief strategy and transformation officer. Since 1998, she has been CEO/administrator of Valley Health & Valley Residential Services, Herkimer, taking on the extra role of network vice president for continuum of care in 2017.

Cailin Purcell, as vice president/chief of staff. With 10-year tenure at Bassett, she was most recently Department of Surgery senior director, overseeing leadership of Women’s Health, Anesthesia and Perioperative Services.

Joyner has been Fox president since 2015, coming to Oneonta from St. Joseph’s Healthcare in New Jersey, where he was system vice president of operations. He succeeded longtime Fox president John Remillard, who retired.

In 2009-13, he served as vice president of professional services at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D..C, part of Johns Hopkins. In 2003-09, he was vice president of patient support services at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md.

In 1993-97, he served two terms in the Main State Legislature.

Joyner holds a bachelors in business administration from the University of Maine at Farmington and a master of health administration from the University of New Hampshire.

Currently, he is also serving on the board of Otsego Now, the county’s economic development arm.