Fox Will Handle Nighttime Sidney ER Calls In Oneonta

SIDNEY– Effective May 1, Fox Hospital’s Tri-Town Campus in Sidney, part of Bassett Healthcare Network, will be shifted to a daytime schedule, with emergency services available only from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

“A physician-staffed emergency department, laboratory, and radiology services will remain available at Fox’s Tri-Town Campus, along with a variety of specialty services including orthopedic care,” said Fox Hospital President Jeff Joyner. “Patients who need a higher level of care will continue to be transported to the closest acute care hospital appropriate to their medical condition.”

Tri-Town’s Emergency Department receives an average of just three patients per night (2.76 to be exact), including on the weekends.

“We have seen declining visitation trends over time,” says Joyner. “With a more efficient operational model in place, Fox can prioritize other needs and technological upgrades for Tri-Town, including the installation of state-of-the-art CT scan equipment. In addition, we are exploring extending primary care hours in the Sidney region to accommodate same-day appointment needs.”

Patients and providers at Tri-Town will continue to use a single electronic health care record and telemedicine technology, connecting community members to advanced specialty care across the greater Bassett Healthcare Network.