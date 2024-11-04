Advertisement. Advertise with us

FoxCare Center To Host Blood Drive Wednesday

ONEONTA—Bassett Healthcare Network’s FoxCare Center is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, November 6 from noon to 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1. Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made by calling (800) 733-2767, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or using the American Red Cross Blood Donor app.

Those who give blood now through November 17 will receive a $10.00 e-gift card, plus a chance to win a $7,000.00 prize. Visit rcblood.org/thanks to learn more. In preparation to give blood, donors are reminded to eat well, hydrate the day of donation and to bring their ID.

Blood donors help patients of all ages—accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, those battling cancer, and many others. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and just one pint can save up to three lives.

“You can make a difference. Register to donate today,” organizers urged.

