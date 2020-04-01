Fracking Banned In NYS Budget

ALBANY – New York State has banned fracking in the state budget, NYPIRG announced a few minutes ago.

The provision was included in the state’s 2020 budget, which is being firmed up today, a step that allows approval of controversial issues without the usual hearing a a specific vote on the floor.

“The state has taken the next step to solidify its role as a climate leader by banning fracking in statute,” the lobbying group said. “Since New York banned fracking through the regulatory process almost five years ago, the climate crisis has grown worse, and the science proving the dangers of fracking has only become more definitive.”

Next, NYPIRG said, is a ban on fracking waste.