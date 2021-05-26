Franklin Stage Company to build outdoor theater in response to COVID

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

In an email sent Tuesday, May 25, the Franklin Stage Company announced that it is following “the lead of our friends at Glimmerglass and have decided to build an outdoor stage on our lawn — and with it a whole outdoor theater environment with lights and sound and hopefully cool breezes.”

The email said the theater will follow guidance from state and local authorities as well as the Actors’ Equity Union.

“In December we wrote that when fear, uncertainty and scarcity threaten, we will lead with hope,” the email said. “We are indeed hopeful for the future, and can’t wait to see you all again.”

Some of the planned events at the Franklin Stage Company include an art show Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, the drums of Kwaku Kwaakye Obeng on Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, “Doktor Kaboom” on Friday, July 16, through Sunday, July 18, and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, Aug. 15.

Go to www.franklinstagecompany.org for more information.