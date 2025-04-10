TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 11

Documentary Screening of

‘Lake of Betrayal’

DOCUMENTARY—5 p.m. “Lake of Betrayal.” Film screening and discussion on the construction of the Kinzua Dam and the Seneca communities that it displaced. Followed by Q&A with the filmmakers. Free; open to the public. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the “2025 Daffodil Jazz Brunch.” Fees apply. Benefit for Helios Care. Held 4/19 at 11 a.m. and noon at the home of Tom Morgan and Erna Morgan McReynolds, Franklin. (607) 432-6773 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/daffodil/

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Open meeting of the Child Poverty Reduction Advisory Council’s Employment/Wages Committee. Presented online by New York State. https://otda.ny.gov/news/meetings/

EXERCISE GROUP—9 a.m. Held Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2424218571260765/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

EXHIBIT OPENING—10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “Cosmic Splendor: Jewelry from the Collections of Van Cleef & Arpels.” American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park West, New York. (212) 769-5100 or https://www.amnh.org/exhibitions/cosmic-jewelry-van-cleef-and-arpels-collection

CRAFT—10 a.m. “Bunny Wreath.” Rescheduled from March. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or http://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/?fbclid=IwY2xjawJY5H9leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHYE5aZI-njfHOWRXVmgK8BCE_Wx1WFy92KkhO5wrmEoiolUS83-UOnpuFQ_aem_jrB1PdT-opgijCCBEDfhMw

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=881338

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of stuffed shells, tossed salad, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic knots and fresh fruit. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

THEATER—1:30 p.m. “The Greatest Hymn on Earth.” Presented by the Elementary Music Classes and the OCA Elementary Drama Club. Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0141 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1148920543696991&set=pcb.1148922917030087

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

ARTIST RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Emerging Artists Exhibition.” Show celebrating the art and artists of Roxbury Central School’s art classes, including ceramics and wood-making classes. On view through 5/10. Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/exhibitions/emerging-artists-2025

DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. Roast Turkey Dinner. Fees apply. Eat in or take out. The Laurens American Legion Auxiliary, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/448189265209363

ART—5 p.m. “UUSO Paint and Sip Party with The Artful Spirits.” Fees apply. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

GAME—6-9 p.m. “Amateur Pitch Tournament.” All skill levels welcome. Red Barn Farm Brewery & Kountry Kitchen, 3883 State Highway 7, Otego. Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1186828979567091?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FILM—7 p.m. “Cannabis + Creativity.” Fees apply. Upstairs theater, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. greg@filmotsego.org or https://www.facebook.com/events/3064504247033123/?rdid=a0ojarK9t54fEKXT&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1LAjg7viB5%2F#

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Trio Afinado.” Traditional Brazilian choro and bossa nova music with a modern twist. Suggested donation applies. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Hilary.goldblatt@gmail.com or https://www.canoneonta.org/

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Jeanine Ouderkirk Trio.” Fees apply. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

