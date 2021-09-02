Fred G. Hickein, 94

July 27, 1927 – August 25, 2021

ONEONTA – Fred G. Hickein passed away on August 25, 2021 at A. O. Fox Memorial Hospital, Oneonta.

Born on July 27, 1927 in Owego, N.Y., Fred Hickein was the son of Beulah Barnett Hickein and Fred Walter Hickein. When he was about 2 years old, they moved to Oneonta, residing with mother, sisters, uncle, great grandfather and grandparents. He graduated from Oneonta High School in June 1944.

Joined the United States Navy in April 1945, released as a reservist in June 1946. Recalled to active duty with the United States Navy Reserve in November 1950 and released to inactive duty in May 1952. After graduating from Hartwick College in 1953, he joined the Howard E. Brown Insurance Agency, purchasing the agency and operating it until 1983. Fred also worked with AAA. Over 37 years he coordinated and accompanied over 25,000 sixth grade safety-patrol students to Washington, D.C. and Gettysburg, Pa. He served as executive vice president and manager of the Tri County Motor Club (AAA) from October 1981 until his retirement in 1992.

Fred married Eleanor (Ellie) Brown on June 4, 1954 and they recently celebrated 67 years of happy life together as proud parents of four children.

Fred has been active in Oneonta and county affairs. A member of American Legion Oneonta Post 259 since 1946, he served as Adjutant and Commander. He was director of the Southern Otsego County Chapter American Red Cross 1963-64; Oneonta Kiwanis Club member 1954-94; president 1977-78; active member of Centennial Lodge I.O.O.F. since 1974; chairman Oneonta Public Grievance Board 1970-74; member of Oneonta Memorial Day Committee 1964-1998; member of Oneonta City Centennial Committee October 2007-January 2009; Otsego County Traffic Board member, 1975-1998; election inspector for Otsego County and for Oneonta School Board.

Active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as Ruling Elder, Clerk of Session, and on Building & Grounds Committee. Sang in the choir,

He was an active and devoted Freemason — a member of many Masonic organizations. Among them are: Oneonta Lodge 466; F.&A.M., Worshipful Master 1962; Oneonta Chapter 277, Royal Arch Masons, High Priest 1963; Oneonta Council 87 Cryptic Masons, Illustrious Master 1971-72; Otsego Commandery 76 Knights Templar, commander 1971-72; dual member of Norwich Commandery 46; Martha Chapter 116; Order of Eastern Star, Patron 1988- 89, District Grand Lecturer Otsego-Schoharie District 1999 and 2002; Grand Master of Grand Council Cryptic Masons of N.Y. 1984-85; Grand Recorder 1992-2000; American Lodge of Research. Knights of York Cross of Honour; York Rite College of North America. Red Cross of Constantine; Allied Masonic Degrees of USA.

He is survived by his wife and their children, Kelvin Hickein; Brent (Pamela) Hickein and their children William, Frederick, George & Mary; Mark (Maria) Hickein and their children Gonzalo, Natalie, Katrina, Maria, John Mark, Joseph & John-Paul; Cheryl (George) Berwin and their children Anthony & Andre. Three great grandchildren. Nieces & nephews Dorcas (Tom) Ross, Susan Miller, Mary Hartman, Caroline Wenck, Dawn (Tom) Davis, David (Lois) VanAlstine, Robert VanAlstine, and Ruth VanAlstine. Predeceased by his sisters Katherine VanAlstine, Elnora Miller and daughter-in-law Monica.

A Masonic Service followed by a memorial service was held Wednesday Sept. 1, at First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St., Oneonta.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Presbyterian Church, 292 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements are by Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono

51 Dietz St., Oneonta, N.Y. www.lhpfuneralhome.com.