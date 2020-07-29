Free COVID Testing Offered To Residents

TO REGISTER, CALL 607-547-4279

SCHUYLER LAKE – The county Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing for people who are NOT sick but want to be tested. Pre-registration required. Call 607-547-4279 to register.

The testing, for Otsego County residents only, will be offered 9-noon Friday at the Exeter Town Barn on Route 28 on the north end of this hamlet.

Wear a mask and drive up to the testing tent. Stay in the car. The test performed will be a nasal pharyngeal swab.

If you are showing COVID symptoms, do not attend this clinic. Instead, call 607-547-5555 to be screened by a medical provider.