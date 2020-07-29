By: Jim Kevlin  07/29/2020  11:00 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsFree COVID Testing Offered To Residents

Free COVID Testing Offered To Residents

 07/29/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

TO REGISTER, CALL 607-547-4279

Free COVID Testing

Offered To Residents

CDC image of the coronavirus

SCHUYLER LAKE – The county Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing for people who are NOT sick but want to be tested.  Pre-registration required.  Call 607-547-4279  to register.

The testing, for Otsego County residents only, will be offered 9-noon Friday at the Exeter Town Barn on Route 28 on the north end of this hamlet.

Wear a mask and drive up to the testing tent.  Stay in the car.  The test performed will be a nasal pharyngeal swab.

If you are showing COVID symptoms, do not attend this clinic.  Instead, call 607-547-5555 to be screened by a medical provider.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code