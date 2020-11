FIGHTFIGHTERS FIGHT COVID

With COVID-19 spiking with the cold weather, the Cooperstown Fire Department is handing out free face masks this morning until 1 p.m. this afternoon. Drive-through the fire station’s parking lot on Chestnust Street and pick up what you need. At this hour, First Chief Jim Tallman and Fire Captain Jim Leslie are manning the table. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)