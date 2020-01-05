Friends of Bassett Gala Will Honor Dr. Dalton

COOPERSTOWN – The Friends of Bassett’s annual Valentine Soirée this year will honor Dr. James Dalton, recently retired from clinical practice after 30 years but continuing as director of Medical Education. The annual celebration will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Otesaga.

Reservations are $150 per person, and proceeds from the 2020 Valentine’s Soirée will be designated to the Medical Education program at Bassett Hospital in recognition of Dalton’s leadership in shaping the current program.

In addition dinner and dancing, the evening will feature a live auction, and entertainment by Glimmerglass Festival young artists, Council Rock Band and Cooperstown Escape Games.

Again, there will be a Best of Live raffle, you can purchase a raffle ticket for $100 and pre-select any live auction item. The winning ticket will be drawn before the live auction begins, and that one, pre-selected item will be removed from the live auction line-up. View items up for bid at www.friendsofbassett.org.

Supporting sponsors are Karen Butler, Donald Ford and Kelly Monroe, KPMG LLP, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., Tom Morgan & Erna Morgan McReynolds, The New York Susquehanna & Western Railway Corp., Preferred Mutual Insurance Co., StatStaff Professionals and The Table Rock Group at Morgan Stanley – Oneonta. Participating sponsors are Bank of Cooperstown, Care Logistics, Cooperstown Brewing Company, EPIC Landscapes, Inc., Maguire Cardona, P.C., Mirabito Energy Products and O’Connor First, Attorneys-at-Law.

To make a donation in honor of Dr. Dalton, purchase a Best of Live ticket or to make reservations to the soirée, call the Friends office at (607) 547-3928, by email at friends.office@bassett.org, or online at www.friendsofbassett.org.

To accommodate soiree guests, The Otesaga has a special overnight rate of $189 double occupancy and breakfast. Call (800) 348-6222 for more information.