A teach-and-learn commissary kitchen for cooking classes and workshops is planned for the bottom floor of 53 Pioneer Street. (Graphic provided)

Fundraising Hits Halfway Mark for 53 Pioneer Project

By SARAH ROBERTS

COOPERSTOWN

The Cooperstown Art Association and The Smithy Gallery and Clay Studio have reached the halfway point for funding of their renovation project at 53 Pioneer Street.

The overall fundraising goal of $2 million supports the cost of construction, furnishings, equipment and additional staffing of the facility. To date, the project has raised $1 million in financial support from public and private sources, according to officials.

“This milestone not only represents the community’s enduring commitment to preserving history, but also shows its dedication to ensuring the bright future of our creative community,” said Janet Erway, executive director of CAA and The Smithy.

Altonview Architects has been retained to work on the renovation design, with particular attention being paid to making the building greener and more energy efficient, as well as preserving the historic nature of the property. Accessibility was also a desired focus, and the addition of an elevator addresses this need.

“An elevator wasn’t in the original plan, but if you’re going to have a community space, it needs to be accessible,” Erway said.

Cooperstown Art Association and The Smithy Gallery were separate entities until 2014, at which time they merged—now sharing leadership, mission and members. The renovation of 53 Pioneer Street is intended to turn the building into a facility for artists and non-artists alike to enjoy. The current building dates back to 1826, and the updated space will provide “flexible three-story interior and garden space for broad community use,” according to the project materials.

“Aside from the studio, exhibition, retail and event rental space that the new facility will provide, this project emphasizes a slate of innovative educational initiatives. Through internal programming as well as outside partnerships, the 53 Pioneer Project will offer classes, workshops, and special events for school-aged children, as well as artist lectures and demonstrations, and cooking classes for members of the general public,” officials said.

According to Erway, the Cooperstown Art Association and the Smithy Gallery are seeking project pledges over a five-year period and have already received a number of commitments. These funds will be restricted and put toward the renovation project.

“We’ve never done a capital campaign, so it’s a little daunting,” Erway admitted.

The estate of Michael J. Naso Jr. has offered a gift of $100,000.00, and $640,000.00 was awarded to the project via a NY Forward grant through the Village of Cooperstown.

Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said of the NY Forward funding, “Our village is incredibly excited to move forward with all these wonderful projects selected by Governor Hochul! The mix of public, private, and arts-oriented projects will be truly transformative to our small community, which welcomes thousands of visitors each year.

“In particular, renovation of historic 53 Pioneer and its development as an arts center will add important year-round vibrancy to our downtown,” Tillapaugh said in May 2024 when the project awards were announced.

Once completed, the first floor of the renovated building will include exhibition space for the presentation of works by local and regional artists and a retail space offering artist supplies and provisions. On the second floor will be a functioning studio and flexible-use classroom space to accommodate painting, photography, printmaking, jewelry design, and more. A teach-and-learn commissary kitchen for cooking classes and workshops will be located on the bottom floor, opening out into the garden, an event and gathering space anchoring and connecting The Smithy Gallery, 53 Pioneer Street, and the Clay Studio.

In addition to fundraising the capital campaign, the Cooperstown Art Association is currently preparing for its annual “Spring Cleaning” fundraiser. Artwork can be donated Tuesday through Friday from February 18-28. Interested donors are asked to call (607) 547-9777 or e-mail gallery@cooperstownart.com beforehand, to arrange a time.

“This fun event is designed to make artwork affordable to everyone, from homeowners and designers to antique dealers and business owners. There is bound to be something for everyone—ceramics, paintings, etchings, pastels, antiques, frames and textiles—all at reasonable prices,” organizers said.

“If you’re looking to start, grow or just refresh a quality art collection, this is the perfect, budget-friendly way to do it. For artists, this is a great opportunity to grab a deal on a variety of supplies and tools,” Erway added.

The Spring Cleaning event will begin in Gallery A of the CAA on Friday, March 7 with an Opening Reception from 5-7 p.m. It will remain open Tuesday-Saturday through Saturday, March 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in supporting the 53 Pioneer Project can reach out to Erway at (607) 547-9777 or gallery@cooperstownart.com to learn more.