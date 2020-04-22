Future For Oneonta Foundation Offers ‘Mini-Grants’ To Non-Profits

ONEONTA – Citing the “unprecedented” COVID-19 crisis, the Future for Oneonta Foundation has opened applications for mini-grants to non-profits who have been impacted by the shutdowns.

“It is our hope to help the Oneonta community through this most difficult time,” the foundation said in a press release sent this evening.

In order to get funding, non-profits in the city and town of Oneonta need to demonstrate how Covid-19 has adversely impacted their organization and how the grant will mitigate the effects of the crisis. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis for the entire time of the crisis.

For more information and an application, visit the FOF website.