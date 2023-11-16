Gardner Posts New Personal Best
STANLEY PARK, MA—Oneonta High School graduate Brandon Gardner, now a freshman at SUNY New Paltz, ran a personal best on Saturday, November 11 in the NCAA Division III Mideast Region Cross Country Championships. Gardner ran the 8K race in 28 minutes 32.2 seconds, beating his previous personal best time by 42 seconds. He finished 121st out of a field of 173 runners. New Paltz finished 16th out of more than 25 teams. Gardner is the son of Jeff and Amy Gardner of Oneonta. Jon Hendley, also an OHS graduate, competed in the event as well. Hendley, a senior at Castleton University, finished 96th overall with a time of 27 minutes 17.3 seconds. On the women’s side, OHS graduate Anya Sloth—a freshman at SUNY Plattsburgh—placed 104th out of 174 runners with a time of 24 minutes 31.3 seconds.