Gardner Posts New Personal Best

MARYLAND—Diana (Hoyt) Holliday, 83, passed away on October 18, 2023 at Cooperstown Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born to George Frederick “Fritz” and Ellrose (VanTassell) Hoyt on August 24, 1940.

Diana was a lifelong area resident and some of her fondest memories were on Goodyear Lake. She graduated from Oneonta High School. After meeting Eldred Holliday, she raised a family of three. A strong work ethic was something that Diana was proud of, working locally at Mike's Diner, The Milford Meat Market, The Elm Inn and the Hannah-Lee House. She was a true homesteader and loved canning, making her own butter, and raising their own food to feed her family. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joys to Diana. She enjoyed her little piece of heaven on Crumhorn Mountain; gardening, riding her four-wheeler and harnessing her horse, “Maggie-Mae,” and most of all her grandchildren.…