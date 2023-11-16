Advertisement. Advertise with us

BRANDON GARDNER
(Photo by Amy Gardner)
ANYA SLOTH
(Photo provided)

Gardner Posts New Personal Best

STANLEY PARK, MA—Oneonta High School graduate Brandon Gardner, now a freshman at SUNY New Paltz, ran a personal best on Saturday, November 11 in the NCAA Division III Mideast Region Cross Country Championships. Gardner ran the 8K race in 28 minutes 32.2 seconds, beating his previous personal best time by 42 seconds. He finished 121st out of a field of 173 runners. New Paltz finished 16th out of more than 25 teams. Gardner is the son of Jeff and Amy Gardner of Oneonta. Jon Hendley, also an OHS graduate, competed in the event as well. Hendley, a senior at Castleton University, finished 96th overall with a time of 27 minutes 17.3 seconds. On the women’s side, OHS graduate Anya Sloth—a freshman at SUNY Plattsburgh—placed 104th out of 174 runners with a time of 24 minutes 31.3 seconds.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: Diana E. Holliday

MARYLAND—Diana (Hoyt) Holliday, 83, passed away on October 18, 2023 at Cooperstown Center after a courageous battle with cancer. 
She was born to George Frederick “Fritz” and Ellrose (VanTassell) Hoyt on August 24, 1940. 
Diana was a lifelong area resident and some of her fondest memories were on Goodyear Lake. She graduated from Oneonta High School. After meeting Eldred Holliday, she raised a family of three. A strong work ethic was something that Diana was proud of, working locally at Mike's Diner, The Milford Meat Market, The Elm Inn and the Hannah-Lee House. She was a true homesteader and loved canning, making her own butter, and raising their own food to feed her family. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joys to Diana. She enjoyed her little piece of heaven on Crumhorn Mountain; gardening, riding her four-wheeler and harnessing her horse, “Maggie-Mae,” and most of all her grandchildren.…

Oneonta Area NAACP Taps Sloth for Award

The Oneonta Area Branch of the NAACP has awarded a second 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Tuition Assistance Award to Anya Sloth. The purpose of this award is to recognize a student who has demonstrated the ideals and principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in their schools and communities. The Education Committee selected Sloth because she is an excellent role model for her peers.…