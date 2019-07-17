By: Jim Kevlin  07/17/2019  6:10 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleGaviria’s ‘Rooster Study’ Opens At March Gallery

Gaviria’s ‘Rooster Study’ Opens At March Gallery

 07/17/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

RECEPTION UNDERWAY THIS EVENING

Gaviria’s ‘Rooster Study’

Opens At March Gallery

An opening reception for “Rooster Study,” a one-man show by Devin Gaviria, left, of Cooperstown and Tempe, Ariz., is underway until 8:30 this evening at the Henry March Gallery, 83 Main St., Cooperstown.  The gallery proprietor is James Matson, at right.  This one-man show follows a sell-out of Gaviria’s work at the inaugural exhibit at Matson’s gallery last September.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.