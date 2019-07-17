Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Gaviria’s ‘Rooster Study’ Opens At March Gallery Gaviria’s ‘Rooster Study’ Opens At March Gallery 07/17/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People RECEPTION UNDERWAY THIS EVENING Gaviria’s ‘Rooster Study’ Opens At March Gallery An opening reception for “Rooster Study,” a one-man show by Devin Gaviria, left, of Cooperstown and Tempe, Ariz., is underway until 8:30 this evening at the Henry March Gallery, 83 Main St., Cooperstown. The gallery proprietor is James Matson, at right. This one-man show follows a sell-out of Gaviria’s work at the inaugural exhibit at Matson’s gallery last September. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: herzig reception gallery 20 under 40 gallery ohs hall photo gallery