Gebrail Abou Zeidan, 85; Lebanon Native; Daughter Cooperstown MD

COOPERSTOWN – Gebrail Nayef Abou Zeidan, a native of Lebanon currently residing in Cooperstown with his daughter and family, passed into eternal life Saturday evening, Oct. 24, 2020, at Bassett Hospital following a brief illness. He was 85.

Born July 5, 1935, in Ablah, Lebanon, he was a son of Nayef and Rosa Abou Zeidan. For many years he was employed in Lebanon selling, delivering and repairing major appliances.

On May 6, 1971, he married Saidy Toufic Maalouf in Ablah, Lebanon. They were married 48 years until her passing June 20, 2019.

Gaby is survived by his five children, Nayef Bou Zeidan of Montreal, Canada, Roger Bou Zeidan of Lebanon, Dory and Chadi Bou Zeidan of Montreal, Canada, and Pascale Gebrail Raymond, MD, and husband, John. F. Raymond, MD, of Cooperstown; eight grandchildren; one brother, Joseph Abou Zeidan of Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his beloved wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Josephine Abou Zeidan, Salimi Abou Zeidan and Sister Monique Abou Zeidan (a nun killed during the Israeli-Lebanese conflict), and a brother, Antoine Abou Zeidan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, with Rev. Boutros Al Hachem, priest of Saint Louis Gonzaga Maronite Catholic Church in Utica, and Rev. Antoine Rizk, BSO, pastor of Church of the Virgin Mary Melkite Catholic Church in Brooklyn, presiding.

The Service of Committal and Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Index.

“That His Memory May Be Eternal”.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.