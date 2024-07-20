GOOD NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Generous Gift To Help Ignite Passion for Public Service

ONEONTA—Hartwick College Interim President Jim Mullen, now president, unveiled a quarter-million-dollar matching gift for the Hartwick Institute of Public Service at the 2024 Leslie G. Rude Memorial Lecture on February 22, pledged by Hartwick College Trustee Raymond “Larry” Miller ’73. The announcement of the gift, totaling $250,000.00 over five years, preceded a lecture by “New York Times” Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mike McIntire ’85, titled “Investigative Journalism and Democracy.”

“The hope is that this matching gift will inspire others to join Trustee Miller in supporting the institute,” said President Mullen. “His commitment to public service in recognition of his late wife, Judith Day, who was an advocate for justice and peace, embodies Hartwick’s ideals. We’re deeply grateful for his continued leadership, his love for Hartwick and the profound impact this gift will have on our students and the communities they serve.”

The funds will provide students with paid internships in local and county government, and help inspire and encourage their peers to vote, get involved in democracy, and assist area nonprofits. Miller’s gift will also be used to support programming focused on strengthening democracy and the rule of law.

One of Hartwick’s most dedicated supporters, Miller has contributed to many Hartwick College initiatives—his most recent being a $2 million gift that was recognized with the renaming of the college’s living-learning apartment community in honor of his late wife. The new name—the Judith Day Apartments, nicknamed “The Judy”—was officially revealed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony during True Blue Weekend in the fall of 2023.