Georgina M. Acosta, 90; Seamstress Raised 5 Children In Oneonta

ONEONTA – Georgina Miranda Acosta, 90, of Oneonta, passed on peacefully to her forever home with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Her last days were spent in the loving care of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa., with her family close by.

Born on Feb. 22, 1930, in Santurce, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juan and Lucila (Gonzalez) Miranda. Georgina attended grammar school in Puerto Rico and moved to New York City with her parents as a young teenager, where she continued her education at Haaren High School.

With her marriage to Clemente Acosta, completion of her diploma was put on hold during her senior year. They then moved to Oneonta and had five children together, but divorced after 25 years of marriage.

Georgina remained in Oneonta, where she raised her children and lived in her own beloved home for nearly 40 years. In 2018, at 88, she moved to Woodbrook Assisted Living in Elmira. There, she made many new friends and was able to participate in a variety of outings and activities, while living close to her youngest son, Edwin.

As a lifelong learner and model of independence, Georgina completed her GED in 1978 and worked as a seamstress at Oneonta Dress Co. and RJ Dress Factory for many years. Though she created innumerable pieces of handiwork in lifetime (e.g. crochet/embroidery work, hats/gloves, formal gowns, afghans/blankets, doilies, tablecloths, etc.) her true areas of hired expertise were in zipper installation and sample dressmaking.

She even made her son Edwin’s full drum major uniform, along with shirts for the entire percussion section of his high school marching band. She took many adult education business courses, civil service exams, and completed certification as an Emergency Medical Technician.

In 1981, Georgina began her career with Corning Glass Works, where she worked until retirement. She went on to volunteer at The American Red Cross, providing administrative support for disaster relief and crisis response. Her lifelong list of “favorite things” included coffee, chocolate, wine, and dancing. She took part in group line dancing and performances and loved meeting up with her Red Hat Society ladies until late into her retirement years.

Georgina’s greatest pride and joy stemmed from her deep devotion to family. She was very active in supporting her boys’ athletic, musical, and academic pursuits and enjoyed camping in the summer months at Glimmerglass State Park.

As a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother she will be deeply missed by those who survive her: two sons Luis (Veronica) Acosta of Orono, Minn., and Dr. Edwin (Bonnie) Acosta of Elmira, six grandchildren, Taylor (Matthew) Loftus, Taryn (Patrick) Lentz, Dax (LeeJee) Acosta, Ashley Acosta, Evin Acosta, and Schuyler (Mikey Vega) Acosta, and two great-grandchildren, Olivia (“Olly”) Lentz and Wells Acosta.

Georgina is preceded in death by her daughter, Ana Liza Acosta, two sons, Nelson and Victor Acosta, her mother Lucila Miranda, and her father, Juan Miranda.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather for calling hours 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand Street, Oneonta.

A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, with the Rev. David Mickiewicz officiating. Burial will take place at a future date in the spring at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Emmons.

Georgina’s family would like to extend a final note of thanks to Woodbrook Assisted Living, Elderwood at Waverly, and the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital staff. Our hearts are forever grateful and comforted by the compassion, caring, and gentleness shown to our mother.