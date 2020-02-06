By: Jim Kevlin  02/06/2020  2:21 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | In Memoriam | PeopleGerri Scheele’s Memorial Service Saturday at Plains At Parish Site

Gerri Scheele’s Memorial Service Saturday at Plains At Parish Site

 02/06/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, In Memoriam, People

Gerri Scheele’s Memorial Service

Saturday at Plains At Parish Site

Gerri Scheele

ONEONTA – A celebration of life for Geraldine M. Scheele of Oneonta will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle. All are welcome.  Mrs. Scheele, 86, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019.

A native Nebraskan, the Scheele family moved to Oneonta in 1964. where she was became fully engaged as an artist, educator and organizer. Gerri pursued her passion for painting, and later for ceramic sculpture, throughout her life.

CLICK HERE FOR MRS. SCHEELE’S FULL OBITUARY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.