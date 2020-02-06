Gerri Scheele’s Memorial Service Saturday at Plains At Parish Site

ONEONTA – A celebration of life for Geraldine M. Scheele of Oneonta will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle. All are welcome. Mrs. Scheele, 86, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019.

A native Nebraskan, the Scheele family moved to Oneonta in 1964. where she was became fully engaged as an artist, educator and organizer. Gerri pursued her passion for painting, and later for ceramic sculpture, throughout her life.