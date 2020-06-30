Get a Free Tree At The Farmers’ Market

COOPERSTOWN – Though many 4th of July traditions are on hold this year, the Otsego Land Trust’s free tree giveaway is still a go.

“Giving away trees to community has been a 4th of July tradition for the land trust,” commented Patricia Szarpa, Executive Director, “with the cancellation of the annual Springfield Parade, we still want to carry out this tradition, but in a different way this year!”

With 500 Balsam Fir seedlings to give away, Land Trust volunteers will be at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 4; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m Sunday, July 5 at the Milford Farmers’ Market; and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the Franklin Farmers’ Market.

“It is our way of giving back to the community we love with a gift that contributes to the health of our region.” Szarpa added.

OLT will announce a second giveaway of 500 tree seedlings in the weeks ahead, for a total distribution of 1,000 balsam fir trees this summer. This year’s tree seedling distribution is made possible by donations from Sanguine Family Counseling, Owl’s Landing Bed & Breakfast, Paperkite Creative, Otsego 2000, Mostert, Manzanero & Scott, LLP, and Mr. & Mrs. Albert Weiss.

For further information, please contact Otsego Land Trust at julia@otsegolandtrust.org or call (607)-547-2366 x108