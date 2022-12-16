Gift Wrapping for a Sound Cause

ONEONTA—The Catskill Symphony Orchestra Council will host a Gift-Wrapping Fundraiser on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Volunteers will be at the Oneonta Farmers’ Market between 9 a.m. and noon to wrap gifts large, medium and small.

Later, stop in at the Atrium of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Market Street in downtown Oneonta, and volunteer wrappers will make your special gifts as beautiful on the outside as they are on the inside.

Donations for gift-wrapping will be accepted to benefit the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. For information, visit catskillsymphonyorchestra.org.