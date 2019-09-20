Girls Of Summer In Cooperstown For Hall of Fame Tour

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Reunion

The Mighty Casey himself (former Baseball Hall of Fame researcher Tim Wyles) came out to visit with Joyce Westerman, Jeneane Lesko, Gloria Rogers McCloskey, Dolly Ozburn and Mary Moore, all members of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League as part of their annual reunion, held today at the Baseball Hall of Fame. At right, Sue Zipay, right, who played for the Rockford Peaches, peruses the scrapbooks of clippings, photos and journals donated by Sarah Ferguson and other players from the AAGPBL. Several players will give a talk ahead of the Hall’s screening of “A League of Their Own,” the opening film in the annual Baseball Film Festival, tonight at 6:30 p.m. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)