Give Thanks by Donating Blood or Platelets

OTSEGO COUNTY – As many reflect on the upcoming holiday celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20 percent during holiday weeks. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.

Thanks to a partnership with Amazon, donors who give blood through December 15 may be eligible to receive a $10.00 gift card via e-mail. Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Otsego County are:

• Cooperstown

December 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52

• Gilbertsville

December 12 from 1-6 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, Marion Avenue/State Route 51

• Richfield Springs

December 12 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Richfield Springs Community Cen-ter, 6 Ann Street

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High-school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Those interested can book a time to give blood or platelets at redcrossblood.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.