Glimmer Of Hope? Total Number Of New Deaths Drops From 630 To 594 Saturday-Sunday

ALBANY — The number of COVID-19 related deaths rose by nearly 600 people overnight, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, going from 3,565 to 4,159. But Cuomo said the number of deaths at one time has dropped for the first time over the past few days, the Albany Times Union is reporting this morning.

“What is the significance of that? It’s too early to tell,” Cuomo said. “Hopefully it’s a beginning of a shift in the data.”

There were 594 new deaths across the state overnight Sunday, compared to 630 new deaths the previous day. It’s not the lowest number of new deaths the state has seen over the past week, but it is the first time there has been a drop.

The total number of new hospitalizations also decreased overnight — with 74 percent of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 discharged. Whereas on previous days over the past week, the number of hospitalizations increased by at least 1,000 each day, Sunday’s increase was just 574.