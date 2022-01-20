Glimmerglass Festival announces summer schedule

Never mind that we’re in the middle of some typically bone-chilling January weather – summer is coming and with it, the 2022 Glimmerglass Festival. Tickets for the summer favorite go on sale Monday, January 24!

On the schedule:

The Sound of Music (July 8 – August 19)

Carmen (July 16 – August 21)

Tenor Overboard (July 19 – August 18)

Double Bill (July 29 – August 20)

Patrons planning to see more than one performance may purchase tickets need not wait until Monday – packages for two or more shows are available immediately. Those buying tickets for more than one show receive the greatest discount available, may purchase additional tickets at a 10 percent discount with no additional processing fees, and receive free exchanges.

The upcoming Festival offers additional events, including “The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson” on August 15-16, a new play with music celebrating the founder of the historic and groundbreaking National Negro Opera Company and starring acclaimed mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, and “The Jungle Book” on August 4-8, a retelling of the classic with a new look at the story of Mowgli, a threatened ‘human cub’ who seeks refuge from dangers of the jungle with a pack of wolves.

“After two long years,” says the Festival, “we can’t wait to welcome you back to the theater this summer.”

The Glimmerglass Festival box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; call (607)-547-2255 or e-mail them at info@glimmerglass.org.