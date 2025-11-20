The Partial Observer by Karen Katz

Welcome Home Cooperstown: Bringing Community Together

There is a certain magic that comes with small-town living. Neighbors who know your name. A friendly wave at the grocery store or from the car window. Friends who support local businesses in the busy season and the off-season—and businesses that give back to the community year-round. Generations of families who adhere to old traditions, and new families who arrive here looking to create their forever home. Connecting those two groups—area newcomers and established residents—is at the heart of “Welcome Home Cooperstown.”

A few years back, a chance encounter between Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and Dr. Anush Patel at the Friends of the Village Library Winter Carnival Book Sale launched an idea that has since become a beloved community event. For three years now, the monthly Welcome Home Cooperstown meet and greet has been welcoming newcomers, building community and connections to local residents and institutions. The event has evolved into a lively, eagerly anticipated social gathering.

Welcome Home Cooperstown has been embraced by the community, providing a comfortable space for people to gather, talk, share, learn, laugh and bond over the amazing things our village has to offer. Each month, volunteers provide refreshments and live music, local community institutions promote their events, and residents—new and established, young and old—come together to build new relationships. Monthly themes give us all the opportunity to learn more about each other and the resources of our area.

Some highlights from 2025’s Welcome Home Cooperstown events include Glimmerglass Festival performers in June, a joyous Filipino celebration in November, the Cooperstown Fire Department’s fire extinguisher games during October’s fire prevention event, and the help from Cooperstown Graduate Program students for residents who were researching the history of their homes during May’s focus on historic preservation.

On Tuesday, December 2, Welcome Home Cooperstown and Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will join forces to present “The Gingerbread Stroll”—the final WHC event of the year—which will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a traditional craft activity for families at the Village Hall and culminate in a holiday stroll down Main Street to support local businesses—a wonderful way to kick off this magical time of year.

During the first part of the evening, the Village Library of Cooperstown will host holiday crafts and story time upstairs in the ballroom. Thanks to a generous donation, the Friends of the Village Library will offer a free and fun gingerbread house decorating event for kids, while supplies last. Families can also join Cooperstown Central School faculty and Board of Education members in decorating holiday cookies, while the Cooperstown Art Association will open its holiday show and sale for special evening hours. Polly Messenger will perform live music. Refreshments will be available from 4-6 p.m., sponsored by the Bassett Healthcare Medical Staff Recruitment Team, and Stagecoach Coffee will provide hot cocoa and cookies. Friends and neighbors are invited to gather on the lawn to warm themselves at the community fire pit, weather permitting.

Later, after enjoying snacks and fellowship at the Village Hall, participants are encouraged to stroll down Main Street, where many of the businesses will have special evening hours. Look for the beautiful hand-painted gingerbread house cut-outs in the shop windows, where some 20 local businesses and restaurants will stay open for holiday shopping until 7 p.m. You’ll find something for everyone on your holiday gift list.

Welcome Home Cooperstown events are typically held on the first Tuesday of each month. After a break for the holidays, the gatherings will resume on February 3, 2026 with a celebration of Library Lovers’ Month. We hope to see you there.

Karen Katz, a Village of Cooperstown resident, is president of Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.