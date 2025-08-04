TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, August 5

Trace The Origins of the Glimmerglass Festival

IMAGINING GLIMMERGLASS—4:30 p.m. Original members of the Glimmerglass Opera Theatre share history of the beginning of the Opera in the Sterling Auditorium at the Cooperstown High School in 1975. Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Opera. Pavilion of the Glimmerglass Opera House, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10172045746235333&set=gm.24084357511197133&idorvanity=321873527872198

VOLUNTEER—7 a.m. Beautify Main Street with other volunteers. Clean the rain gardens, care for the trees, collect trash, pull weeds and more. Supplies provided. Meet at the entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4144258022496719&set=gm.9909976339061821&idorvanity=321873527872198

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

WELLNESS—8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “Wellness In The Workplace Symposium.” Presented by LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions. Featuring keynote speaker Dr. Joel Bennett, organizational wellness and learning systems. Fees apply; registration required. Herkimer. (607) 432-0090 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1328686788692642&set=a.794577435436916

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988338675196/?active_tab=about

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be the Twin Fawns trail at Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. Contact leader Diane Aaronson, (607) 437-3125 or https://susqadk.org/

LEGO—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Summer Building Extravaganza.” Stop in the classroom and create something to enter in the LEGO building contest. Displayed in the adult fiction section. Open through 8/10. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=560374&PK=909385

LIBRARY—10 a.m. and 1 p.m. “Bubblemania.” Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=732838242910614&set=a.244415948419515

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts and oatmeal cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

OPERA—1 p.m. “Sunday in the Park with George.” Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; book by James Lapine. A dazzling exploration of life, love and the relentless drive to create. Tickets required. Presented by the Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/sunday/

READING GROUP —3-5 p.m. “Summer Reading Group.” Open to middle-schoolers and up. Drop in or attend all sessions. Featuring books, snacks and friendly faces. Held Tuesdays through 8/19. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Learn about Otsego Outdoors and the Cooperstown area. Includes live music by Rich Brown; refreshments provided by Destination Marketing. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/welcomehomecooperstown

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food trucks open at 5:30 p.m. “Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series: Drifting from Shore.” A Jerry Garcia tribute. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. office@cooperstownchamber.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1193079659531098&set=a.474798274692577

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Odyssey.” Music by Ben Moore; libretto by Kelley Rourke. Homer’s epic tale led by two members of the Young Artists Program and featuring the Glimmerglass Youth Ensemble. Tickets required. Also showing at 1 p.m. on 8/8. Presented by the Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/odyssey-2/

