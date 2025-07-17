“The House on Mango Street,” which served as inspiration for The Glimmerglass Festival’s youth writing competition, will make its world premiere on Friday, July 18. (Graphic provided)

Glimmerglass Festival Announces Writing Contest Winners

COOPERSTOWN—Earlier this week, The Glimmerglass Festival announced the winners of its youth writing competition inspired by “The House on Mango Street.” Based on the acclaimed novel by Sandra Cisneros, “The House on Mango Street” is making its world premiere as part of The Glimmerglass Festival’s 50th anniversary season: “The Art of Making Art.” The opera unfolds in a series of neighborhood interactions, which range from fascinating to funny to frightening, through which the heroine, Esperanza, comes to understand that storytelling is the medicine she can offer her community—and herself.

Young writers in the Mohawk Valley—Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego, Saratoga, and Schoharie counties—were invited to submit stories, poems, or essays inspired by their experiences and their neighborhoods.

In grades 7-9, Adele Beront (Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District) was awarded first prize; Cora Connolly (home study), Killian Redden (Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District), and Ella Swift (home study) received honorable mentions.

In grades 10-12, Kayleigh Butler (Cooperstown Central School District) received first prize; Avalene Barber (Cooperstown Central School District) and Caio Legname (Oneonta City School District) received honorable mentions.

“It’s so important that we encourage young writers,” said Tim Lord, a Glimmerglass trustee who served as one of four adjudicators for the competition. “Youth voice and leadership are so important as we look toward shaping a just future for all in our communities. Sandra Cisneros has often remarked that ‘The House on Mango Street’ came about, in part, because she had never seen any books that spoke to her experience, or the experience of others in her community.

“I was so moved by the work of every one of these talented young writers,” Lord continued. “Their writing opened my eyes to their singular experiences growing up in the Mohawk Valley. While the winning entries were truly exceptional, I applaud every writer who shared a story with us.”

Joining Lord on the panel were Susan Drake, Kelley Rourke and Cynthia Staley.

Drake is a long-serving member of both the Glimmerglass Festival Guild and the Pierstown Grange. Lord is the co-executive director of DreamYard, an arts and social justice organization dedicated to working with Bronx youth, families, and schools to build pathways toward equity and opportunity.

Rourke is the dramaturg at The Glimmerglass Festival and an award-winning librettist.

Staley is a retired school librarian teaching most recently at Dolgeville Central School and previously at Owen D. Young Central School in Van Hornesville. She is a longtime member of the Glimmerglass Festival Guild.

All winners will have the opportunity to meet Cisneros and receive signed copies of the book at the “Pipeline Preview: From Page to Stage” event on Friday, July 18 at 5 p.m. on the Glimmerglass Festival campus. Bermel and Cisneros will share their creative journey, explore the opera’s themes, and discuss the collaborative process that brought this groundbreaking work to life. Winners will also receive tickets to the world premiere of “The House on Mango Street,” premiering the same night, and a chance to have their work published in “The Freeman’s Journal.”

“The House on Mango Street” premieres on July 18 at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances on July 28, Aug 2, 10, 12 and 16. Tickets can be purchased online at https://glimmerglass.org/events/the-house-on-mango-street/, or by calling the Box Office at (607) 547-2255.

Editor’s note: The submissions of the winners and those receiving honorable mentions can be found on AllOtsego.com.