Glimmerglass Festival increases capacity thanks to new state guidelines

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Glimmerglass Festival will have increased sales for festival squares and tables thanks to new guidance from New York State regarding COVID restrictions.

Socially distanced festival squares will be available for people of the same party (between one and four) as well as festival boxes (one to six) and festival tables (one to six).

Glimmerglass recommends you bring a blanket or chair.

There will be updated COVID guidelines for the event including the requirement of either a negative COVID test or vaccination series completed 14 days prior.

Audience members will need to go through a screening before attending. Ticket purchases will need to provide contact information for the purpose of contact tracing.

In addition, a mask will be required at all times except when eating.

Call (607) 547-2255 or e-mail info@glimmerglass.org for more information.