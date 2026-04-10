TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, April 11

Festival For Friends of

the Feral TNR Otsego

FERAL FEST—1-6 p.m. Live entertainment, finger foods, wine/beer/spirit tastings and more. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Feral TNR Otsego. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1884020765839306/?active_tab=about

BREAKFAST—8-10 a.m. Free breakfast for veterans, EMS, firefighters and law enforcement. Bring a guest for a fee. Morris VFW Post 1417, 314 Ellis Road, Morris. (607) 263-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1362795949178527&set=a.465227552268709

GARDENING—9 a.m. to noon. “Seed Sharing Saturdays.” Bring seeds, take seeds, get gardening information at the table. Held each Saturday in April. Come!Unity Garden, Milford United Methodist Church, 113 North Main Street, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/239767743144776

TAXES—9 a.m. VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

PAPER SHREDDING—10 a.m. to noon. Declutter with Confidata’s on-site paper shredding. 5 boxes per car. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1405034818330975&set=a.557428283091637

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Baking at Lippitt Farmstead Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.facebook.com/events/893752850209087/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

TAXES—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free Tax Preparation. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through 4/11 (except on 2/21, 3/14 and 3/21). Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

FUNDRAISER—10:30 a.m. Otsego County 4-H Dairy Calf Sale. Benefit for Otsego County 4-H Dairy Program. Hosking Sales, 6095 State Highway 8, New Berlin. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/03/12/dairy-calf-sale-otsego-county-4-h

REPAIR—10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Cooperstown Repair Café.” Give your items a second life with the repair expert coaches. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1828368677656072?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Messengers of Time and Space.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

GAMES—11 a.m. Beginner Mahjong. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=920143710646345&set=a.182156554445068

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Wire Wrapping Basics Class.” Learn basics of wire wrapping your own stone jewelry with Amanda Trumbull of Soul Crystal Creations. All materials provided. Fees apply. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Book Bling Breakfast with Julia. Bring a favorite book and bedazzle it with supplies provided. Fees apply. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1336349091635500&set=a.492281632708921

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Needle Felting with Liz Yates.” Make a spring-inspired landscape. Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/needle-felting

CRAFT—11 a.m. “Sit-n-Stitch.” Bring knit or crochet project to work or learn the craft. Held second Saturday of each month. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=916001474594289&set=a.244415948419515

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1567065192089303&set=a.784934640302366

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Walk The Planets.” Hosted by Dr. Erik Stengler of the Cooperstown Graduate Program. Explore a scale model of the solar system. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at Compton Bridge Conservation Area, 184 County Highway 11C, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/walk-the-planets-3

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

TOURNAMENT—2-6 p.m. “Bobby Stewart Tournament of Champions.” Presented by the Glove City Sluggers Boxing Club. Benefit for area youth. Tickets required. SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College, 2805 State Route 67, Johnstown. (518) 723-6159 or https://www.facebook.com/events/957956816887580/

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1819594638712956/1819594672046286?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK CLUB—2 p.m. “BYO Book Club.” Followed by Book Journaling Club. Meets second Saturday of each month. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1296259585861740&set=a.458767152944325

DRUM CIRCLE—2-4:30 p.m. “Oneonta Drum Circle.” Admission by donation to support local food banks. Held each second Saturday. First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (303) 406-1738 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10226861293272938&set=gm.1655942768723384&idorvanity=1143332016651131

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Dúo Copla. Presented by the Oneonta Concert Association. Tickets required. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-6968 or https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/

LIVE MUSIC—8 p.m. “YAGODY.” Performance by contemporary Ukranian folk band. Tickets required. Night Eagle Café, Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Road, Lansing. (845) 270-0441 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yagody-tickets-1983923936901

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