Governor Appoints Consultant Casale To Elections Board

Former Assemblyman Served

As NY Liquor Board Chairman

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – At a time of heightened concern about voting and related procedures, Cooperstown’s Tony Casale, the former state Assemblyman, has been appointed to the vacancy on the four-member state Board of Elections.

Governor Cuomo made the appointment yesterday on the recommendation of state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy.

The board has two co-chairs, recommended to the governor by the legislative leaders; the other two are recommended by the state party chairs. The board must consist of two Republicans and two Democrats.

Casale said he was advised of his appointment yesterday by the Board of Elections, which had received word from the Governor’s Office.

“I have no preconceived notions,” Casale said in an interview this morning. “I want to make sure the electoral process in this state is fair and above board at all times.”

In the Assembly, he said, he served on the Election Law Committee for 17 years, including participating in the decision to move from lever voting machines to the electronic scanners used today.

During the Pataki Administration, he served as state Liquor Control Board chairman, then as assistant to the president of Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla.

A Herkimer native, he then settled in Cooperstown with his wife, Theresa, which had been part of his Assembly District, and operates Casale Associates, a consulting firm.