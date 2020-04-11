Governor Cuomo, From His Latest Daily Synopsis

By: Jim Kevlin  04/11/2020  12:37 pm
Governor Cuomo at the Hall of Fame in 2014.

“When this crisis began, we engaged experts to model the path of this virus. But there was one thing the statisticians didn’t count on: they didn’t know how unified New Yorkers can be. They couldn’t use their computers to measure New Yorkers’ spirit and love for each other. It was hard to quantify the levels New Yorkers would rise to to stay home, social distance and look out for one another. We are not out of the woods yet — but the social distancing measures all of us are taking are working and we must continue to look out for each other.”

