Governor Sees Phase Out To Crisis For 12-18 Months

ALBANY – In today’s briefing, Governor Cuomo said he see the coronavirus crisis phasing out over the next 12-18 months, with public health as the pacing factor. He didn’t get into the economic impact of such a delay, but said “we have to build a bridge” to a better place.

“Well, when is this over? I say, personal opinion, it’s over when we have a vaccine,” he said. “It’s over when people know I’m 100 percent safe and I don’t have to worry about this. When does that happen? When we have a vaccine. When do we have a vaccine? 12 to 18 months.