Grace Mae Robertson, 88; Farmed In Springfield Center, West Laurens

SPRINGFIELD CENTER – Grace Mae Robertson, who for decades with her husband James operated farms here and in West Laurens, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 1, 2019.

Always known as Mae, she was the daughter of Grace and Leonard Murphy, born in Oneonta on May 3, 1926.

She attended Oneonta Normal School until moving to Cooperstown, where she graduated from Cooperstown High School. She then attended Fredonia State Teacher’s College to pursue a degree in music education. Later, Mae attended Knox School in Cooperstown, and following graduation from Knox, began working for AT&T.

In 1950 she met an aspiring, entrepreneurial-minded young farmer, James Robertson, who proposed to her on their second date. They were married on Oct. 1, 1950, and Mae transitioned into her new role as co-owner with her husband of Windylane Farm in West Laurens; and in 1955, the second family dairy farm, Glimmerloch Farm, in Springfield Center, where Mae and Jim settled in to raise their family.

Mae never lost her passion for music, teaching private piano lessons to local students from the 1960s through the 1990s.

Mae and Jim sold Glimmerloch Farm in 1975, and had many grand adventures traveling around the U.S. and abroad during the following years.

Mae was an active and well-known community member, serving on the Session of the First Presbyterian Church in East Springfield and the local Election Board. Mae was a charter member of The Mount Wellington Red Hats, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, involved with the East Springfield Grange and PTA, a Cub Scout leader, and Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, and volunteered her time with various non-profit organizations.

She was very close with her grandchildren, and especially proud of her namesake, great granddaughter Hazel Mae.

Mae was predeceased by her husband James Robertson in 1991, and son, John Robertson, in 2013.

She is survived by daughters Joan Zaremski of Watervliet and Barbara Fischer (James) of Cooperstown; grandchildren Joseph James Fischer, Michelle Leigh Bosma, Catherine Grace Fischer, Rachel Ruth Robertson Hemsoth (Martin); and great granddaughter, Hazel Mae Bosma, along with many half-siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended relatives.

A memorial service is planned for the spring to commemorate Mae. Details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mae can be made to the Springfield Fire Department.

To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.