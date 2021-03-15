Grace P. Sheldon, 93; Native Daughter Raised 4 Sons Locally

COOPERSTOWN – Grace Patricia Sheldon, 93, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City. She was born Feb. 16, 1928, in Cooperstown, a daughter of Harold L. and Grace (Putnam) Davidson. She graduated from Cooperstown High School with the Class of 1945. On May 20, 1950, Patricia married William L. Sheldon in a ceremony at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown.

Patricia is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, David H. Sheldon and wife, Glenda of Norwich, Stephen L. Sheldon and wife, Jane Marie of Mount Vision/Hartwick, Gregory W. Sheldon and wife, Elizabeth of Norwich and Scott G. Sheldon and wife, Colleen of Milford, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Davidson Cowles of Poughkeepsie; a brother, Richard M. Davidson and wife, Mary Lou of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, William L. Sheldon, who died July 16, 2011; three sisters, Janet Bailey, Marjory Holden and Mary Hanna; and a brother, Roger (“Rod”) H. Davidson.

At the request of the family, services and interment will be private later this Spring in Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.