‘Green Light’ Law Over Hurdle, Will Be Enforced, State AG Says

ALBANY — A few minutes ago, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced U.S. District Gary L. Sharpe today granted her office’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola that sought to block the state’s “Green Light” Law from taking effect.

She said the law is “legal and enforceable” and efforts by county clerks to stop it “meritless.”

The law, which is scheduled to go into effect Monday, “will help make our roads safer, our economy stronger, and will allow immigrants to come out of the shadows to sign up as legal drivers in our state.”

In November, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford similarly dismissed a suit brought forth by Erie County Clerk Michael (Mickey) Kearns to block implementation of the law.