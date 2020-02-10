Green Party Candidate To Run Against Delgado

3 Republicans Also Plan Campaigns

COOPERSTOWN – Joining three Republican aspirants, Steve Greenfield, New Paltz, announced this morning he will be running on the Green Party ticket this year against freshman Congressman Antonio Delgado, R-19. The 19th District includes Otsego County.

In his announcement, Greenfield said he will be among candidates who this year will provide a “referendum on war — and on fossil fuels, and denial of health care, and mass incarceration of minorities, and poverty, and all forms of inequality, and public and higher education, and on the human and environmental destruction created by non-defensive militarism and monopoly corporate profiteering.

“This year, New York’s 19th Congressional District will hold that referendum,” he said.

Three Hudson Valley Republicans have also announced they are seeking the Republican nomination: Ola Hawatmeh, Mike Roth and Kyle Van de Water.

Greenfield, 58, has lived in New Paltz since 2001. Prior to that, he was born and lived in New York City. Since moving to the Hudson Valley, Steve has been a volunteer firefighter for 16 years (secretary and delegate to the Ulster County Firemen’s Association most of that time), a two-term elected school board member, and has held numerous appointed positions with the Town of New Paltz and the school district, where he currently serves as a community member of the Legislative Action Committee, which he chaired while on the board. He is married with three teen-aged children, and the family belongs to the Jewish Congregation of New Paltz, where Steve serves as de facto fire safety officer.

Steve graduated from Columbia University in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He has been a professional musician on sax and keyboards since he was 17, and has toured throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. He serves on the Executive Board of the Hudson Valley’s Local 238-291 of the American Federation of Musicians.

Recently Steve has been very active in Extinction Rebellion and Never Again Action, civil resistance groups dedicated to interrupting climate change and closing immigrant detention camps, respectively. This is his second try to represent New York’s 19th District in the House of Representatives, having come in third of four in 2018. He aims to restore the Constitutional separation of powers, end non-defensive war, build a thriving, sustainable post-fossil fuel economy, promote quality education and health care for all, and to return economic and governmental power to smaller-scaled, better-serving, more efficient, more democratic local control.