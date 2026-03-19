THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
March 19, 2026
Front Page
Watershed Supervisory Committee Advances Otsego Lake 9E Protection Initiatives
Data Center Moratorium Public Hearing Set in Oneonta Town
SUNY Oneonta Professor Co-authors New Book
Inside
County Board Debates Legality of Sheriff’s ICE Agreement
Bassett Participates in TrumpRx
Oneonta Common Council Hears Calls for Affordable Housing, Year-round Shelter Facilities
Springfield Set To Celebrate ‘America 250’ on July 4th
ORHA Now Accepting VRP Applications
League of Women Voters Hosts ‘Dirt on Composting’ Program
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Inquiring Minds Want To Know
Letters
Bambina: In Response to Bruce Beckert
Kennedy: Sempa Has the ‘Wrong’ View
Northrup: ‘Right’ View Is Not Appreciated
Columns
The Myth Busting Economist: Is Bitcoin Money?
News from the Noteworthy: Expanded Clinic Will Ensure Care Access
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: March 19, 2026
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Levine: The People Must Decide
Bugge: Gun Rights Need Protection
The Partial Observer: Tables Without Borders
Wertenbaker Appointed Managing Director of The Glimmerglass Festival