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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

March 19, 2026

Front Page

Watershed Supervisory Committee Advances Otsego Lake 9E Protection Initiatives

Data Center Moratorium Public Hearing Set in Oneonta Town

SUNY Oneonta Professor Co-authors New Book

Inside

County Board Debates Legality of Sheriff’s ICE Agreement

Bassett Participates in TrumpRx

Oneonta Common Council Hears Calls for Affordable Housing, Year-round Shelter Facilities

Springfield Set To Celebrate ‘America 250’ on July 4th

ORHA Now Accepting VRP Applications

League of Women Voters Hosts ‘Dirt on Composting’ Program

News Briefs

News Briefs: March 19, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Inquiring Minds Want To Know

Letters

Bambina: In Response to Bruce Beckert

Kennedy: Sempa Has the ‘Wrong’ View

Northrup: ‘Right’ View Is Not Appreciated

Columns

The Myth Busting Economist: Is Bitcoin Money?

News from the Noteworthy: Expanded Clinic Will Ensure Care Access

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: March 19, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: March 19, 2026

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Levine: The People Must Decide

Bugge: Gun Rights Need Protection

The Partial Observer: Tables Without Borders

Wertenbaker Appointed Managing Director of The Glimmerglass Festival

View edition of March 12, 2026.

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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

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$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

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