Letter from Sherwood Guernsey, Esq.

Former President Behaving Badly

John Adams, a founding father of this country, wrote about the relationship between the government and the law. A republic, he wrote, “is an Empire of Laws and not of Men: and therefore…that particular Arrangement…which is best calculated to Secure an exact and impartial Execution of the Laws, is the best Republic.”

The result was our Constitution, and, over time, the duly passed amendments to it. One of the first acts of the first Congress was to establish our judicial system. Our Democratic republic was formed, with free elections to choose our leaders. We stablished a government focused on preventing the rule of kings, monarchies and dictators.

With the passage of the 14th amendment after the Civil War, the people explicitly wrote into the Constitution the principle that all U.S. citizens must be equal before the law.

Yet, our former president constantly bashes, name calls, demeans, and harasses that judicial system, including attacks on the families of judges, staff, and others. He claims he is a victim. Really?

Can you imagine a defendant in your own county, berating the local judges and staff and their families after a grand jury of ordinary citizens had indicted him for stealing from you, fraudulently selling you worthless goods, or for abusing your daughter? How would you feel?

Sounds awful, yes?

Well, in our great country of laws, that’s exactly what the former president is doing.

Sherwood Guernsey, Esq.

Rural Freedom Network

Pittsfield, MA