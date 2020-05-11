Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Hale Transportation To Participate In D.C. ‘Rolling Rally’ Hale Transportation To Participate In D.C. ‘Rolling Rally’ 05/11/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Hale Transportation Will Participate In ‘Rolling Rally’ Cam Morris, manager, Hale Transportation and the president of the Bus Association of New York, has decorated one of her motor coaches for the “Rolling Rally” in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, May 13. 400 bus companies from across the country are expected to drive their coaches at the rally, which is designed to raise awareness of the motor coach industry, which Morris says was left out of the recent stimulus package that gave funds to Amtrak and the airlines. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)