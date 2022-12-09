HAMILL: Hamill To Run for City Council Post

Letter from Andrew Hamill

Our elected officials, in their capacities, need to do more for their citizens while still maintaining a proper and modern budget that works with the people, help their citizens in any way they can, be held accountable to a higher standard, and remember that they answer to their constituents.

With that being said, I hereby announce my candidacy for councilman for the First Ward in the City of Oneonta. As your candidate for councilman, I firmly feel that we need to start to do more, not less, to help the people out in the City of Oneonta.

Andrew (A.J.) Hamill

Oneonta