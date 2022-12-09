By:  12/09/2022  11:00 am
HAMILL: Hamill To Run for City Council Post

Letter from Andrew Hamill

Hamill To Run for City Council Post

Our elected officials, in their capacities, need to do more for their citizens while still maintaining a proper and modern budget that works with the people, help their citizens in any way they can, be held accountable to a higher standard, and remember that they answer to their constituents.

With that being said, I hereby announce my candidacy for councilman for the First Ward in the City of Oneonta. As your candidate for councilman, I firmly feel that we need to start to do more, not less, to help the people out in the City of Oneonta.

Andrew (A.J.) Hamill
Oneonta

