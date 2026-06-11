Letter from Andrew (AJ) Hamill

Many Thanks Due Upon Retirement

Due to health-related issues, I hereby formally announce my retirement from government and public service. If you know me well enough, I have been involved in the political scene for 27 years, whether it was encouraging people to vote, or to be registered and to vote within their conscience, running for office, being appointed to a position such as a commissioner or heading a municipal organization, or helping a candidate win their election.

I formally thank my late grandfather, Dennis Gordon Hamill, who got me started in politics and government by having me watch “The West Wing” when the series first aired and until its final episode; the Maryland Town Board with its current and former members; the Schenevus Central School Board of Education and its administrators (superintendents of the school); the City of Oneonta government with its current and former councilmembers and the mayors; and the current and former Otsego County Board of Representatives. Working with all of those previously mentioned entities and their officials, I sought to help my hometown and the City of Oneonta thrive by improving the quality of life for everyone.

It has been a privilege and an honor to have done so and even if we have disagreed with things, it has been a pleasure working with those agencies and the people in it whom I have mentioned.

Andrew (AJ) Hamill

Oneonta