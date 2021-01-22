Hank Aaron Praised For His ‘Legendary Accomplishments’

Jane Clark Also Cites ‘Generosity Of Spirit’

COOPERSTOWN – Hank Aaron’s “generosity of spirit and legendary accomplishments will live in Cooperstown forever,” Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in reaction to this morning’s passing of the baseball legend.

“Hank Aaron’s incredible talent on the baseball field was only matched by his dignity and character, which shone brightly, not only here in Cooperstown, but with every step he took,” said Clark.

“His courage while pursuing the game’s all-time home run record served as an example for millions of people inside and outside of the sports world, who were also aspiring to achieve their greatest dreams.”

Hank Aaron’s Hall of Fame plaque (elected, 1982)

Henry L. “Hank” Aaron

Milwaukee N.L., Atlanta N.L.,

Milwaukee A.L., 1954-1976

Hit 755 home runs in 23-year career to become Majors’ all-time homer king. Had 20 or more for 20 consecutive years, at least 30 in 15 seasons and 40 or better eight times. Also set records for games played (3,298), at-bats (12,364), long hits (1,477), total bases (6,856), runs batted in (2,297). Paced N.L. in batting twice and homers, runs batted in and slugging pct. four times each. Won Most Valuable Player in N.L. in 1957.

Hank Aaron Bio

Born: Feb. 5, 1934, in Mobile, Ala.

Died: Jan. 22, 2021

Height: 6-0 Weight: 180

Batted right and threw right

Exhibiting an understated style that became his trademark, Henry Aaron became the all-time home run champion via one of the most consistent offensive careers in baseball history with 3,771 hits. He hit 755 home runs, a record that stood for more than 30 years, and still holds major league records for total bases, extra-base hits and RBI. He was the 1957 National League Most Valuable Player, won three Gold Glove awards for his play in right field and was named to a record 25 All-Star games. Curt Simmons once said of Aaron, “Trying to throw a fastball by him is like trying to sneak a sunrise past a rooster.”

Quotes from Hank Aaron

“I never wanted them to forget Babe Ruth. I just wanted them to remember Henry Aaron.”

Quotes About Hank Aaron

Former teammate Johnny Logan: “Henry’s like the Mississippi River. He keeps going and going.”

Former teammate Andy Pafko: “The first time I saw him in spring training, he had ‘Major League’ written all over him – one of those guys who comes around maybe once every hundred years.”

Former teammate Phil Niekro: “His home runs were like the sun coming up. You just don’t know what time.”