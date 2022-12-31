HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-01-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

FIRST DAY HIKE—9 a.m. to noon. Start the new year right with a guided hike around a beautiful lake, then warm up by the fire at Briggs Pavilion. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/first-day-hike-at-gilbert-lake-state-park-2/

FIRST DAY HIKE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First day of 2023, enjoy a self-guided hike through the woods and on the shoreline of Otsego Lake. First 100 hikers will receive a First Day Hike giveaway. Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear for trail conditions this winter. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547 8662 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/first-day-hike-at-glimmerglass-state-park-3/