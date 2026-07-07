TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, July 8

Women in Wildlife at

Glimmerglass State Park

NATURE—2-6 p.m. “Women in Wildlife Day!” Outdoor activities to encourage women to connect with and embrace their interests in wildlife, conservation, biology, and STEM fields. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1458797262961218&set=a.351163397057949

• All day. Free crafts at the Nature Center.

• 2-3 p.m. Group Hike. Beaver Pond Trail.

• 3-4 p.m. Picnic on the Beach.

• 4-5 p.m. Film Showing at the Nature Center.

• 5-6 p.m. Paint and (Sober) Sip on the Beach.

NETWORKING—9 a.m. “Rise and Shine Networking Breakfast.” Fees apply. Social Eats Café, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/rise-shine-networking-breakfast-1163?calendarMonth=2026-07-01

WORKSHOP—9 a.m. to noon. “Kids’ Large Puppet-making Intensive with Anne Gohorel.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues 8/9. Rehearsal held 7/15. Performance held 7/18 during Porchfest Music & Art. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/large-puppetmaking

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of fish on a bun, coleslaw, spinach and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

SUMMER MOVIES—Noon. “Paddington in Peru.” Worcester-Schenevus Library at the Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1309487021319969&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—2:30-4:30 p.m. “St. Tim’s Library Corner.” Held each Wednesday. Presented by Worcester-Schenevus Library at St. Timothy’s Church, 1776 County Road 34, Westford. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1286193756982629&set=a.418484840420196

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FREE DINNER—5-7 p.m. All welcome to enjoy assorted soups, a salad and various desserts. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held 2nd Wednesday of each month. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. (607) 369-7425 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1380000127487891&set=a.477486057739307

SCUBA—5-8 p.m. “Discover Scuba.” Presented by Leatherstocking SCUBA at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. leatherstocking.scuba@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1005698765658776/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

DINNER—6 p.m. July Dinner at Oneonta Elks #1312. Roast beef dinner, potatoes, vegetables, salad, rolls, tea, coffee and dessert. Fees apply; reservations required. Veterans eat free. Oneonta Elks Lodge #1312, 84-86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1312.

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-8 p.m. “Laurens Summer Concert Series: The Ancients.” Classic country, rock and originals. Free. Knapp Park, Corner of Main Street and County Highway 11A, Laurens. (607) 441-5431.

ADDICTION—6:30-8 p.m. “New Creation Addiction Care.” Support, honest conversations and hope in a new identity, focusing on life transformation that comes through faith. Presented by the Community Bible Chapel at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9764.

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Utica Blue Sox. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Concerts in the Park: Dirt Road Express. Classics, country, 50s and 60s. Spring Park, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0964.

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